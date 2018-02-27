Benfica attacker Rafa Silva's agent has talked up the possibility of a move to the Premier League for his client after he was linked with Everton and Leicester City during the January transfer window.

Silva has failed to fulfill the promise he displayed at Braga since moving to Benfica in the summer of 2016 and has made only 11 league appearances for the Primeira Liga giants this season, with just four of those coming from the start.

The 24-year-old, who primarily operates as a right winger, rejected a loan move to Turkish outfit Besiktas in the January transfer window [O Jogo] and was linked with moves to Leicester and Everton, who seemed to quell their need for a new wide player with the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

A summer move to Merseyside or the Midlands could still come to fruition, though; Silva's agent Antonio Araujo claims that the English clubs who were interested in the 10-time Portugal international's signature are still keen on acquiring his services ahead of next season, though it remains to be seen if Benfica lower their €30m (£26.46m) asking price for the out-of-favour forward.

"Europe calls for Rafa. Even now, in the January market, the clubs that contacted us, from the Premier League, were and are still interested in taking him," Araujo told A Bola, relayed by SportWitness.

"It was known by the club and who understood that it was not the moment to make Rafa's loan."

Leicester may well be in the hunt for Silva if they lose wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez in the summer, a prospect that seems highly likely after the Algeria international seemingly went on strike [Sky Sports] when his wish to move to Manchester City was not bowed to by Claude Puel's side.

Everton already have wide players such as Walcott, Nikola Vlasic and Ademola Lookman on their roster at Goodison Park, but a move for Silva could still happen if the young Croatia and England starlets seek pastures new in the summer.

Vlasic and Lookman have been afforded precious little game-time on Merseyside this season, and their predicaments influenced the latter to force through a loan move to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on deadline day.