Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will play at the Queen's Club Championships in June to mark the tenth anniversary of his first and only triumph at the prestigious tournament.

The Spaniard defeated former world number one Novak Djokovic in the finals as he went on to win the ATP 500 event in 2008 before going on to capture his first title at SW19 in what was a memorable year. The title at the Queens club was sandwiched by his fourth French Open and his first Wimbledon win making it a memorable year for Nadal.

Nadal last played at the Queens Club in 2015 when he lost in the round of 32 to Alexandr Dolgopolov. He will be keen to better his performances this time around as a good run in the ATP event in London has resulted in a positive Wimbledon campaign.

"I am very excited to communicate that I am going to come to Queen's in 2018" Nadal said, as quoted on the British Lawn Tennis Association's official site. "It is going to be the 10th anniversary of my victory in 2008, it's a great memory, winning there and three weeks later winning Wimbledon. It was an unforgettable year. I am very excited to be coming back and playing Queen's again."

The Queen's Club tournament director Stephen Farrow was delighted at the 16-time men's singles Grand Slam champion's decision to play the event. Apart from Nadal, Andy Murray has also confirmed that he will make his return from injury at the grass-court tournament in London.

"We are delighted that Rafa is planning to return to the Queen's Club," Farrow said, as quoted on BBC Sport. "His run 10 years ago will never be forgotten and to see him back at the top of the world rankings a decade later is a testament to his greatness and desire to achieve even more."

The 31-year-old Spaniard is currently sidelined with a foot injury and is expected to make a comeback at the Acapulco Open beginning on 26 February in Mexico.