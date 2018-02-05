Rafael Nadal has provided a positive update on his recovery from injury as the world no.1 still plans to return to action during the upcoming Mexican Open, which begins in Acapulco on 26 February.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since being forced to withdraw from the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic on 23 January.

A scan provided one day later diagnosed a grade one tear of the pelvis muscle that ruled the Spaniard out for around three weeks.

Nadal subsequently missed Spain's 3-1 victory over Great Britain in the first round of the Davis Cup but should be back in time for the Mexican Open.

"As with any injury, I'm working to meet the deadlines and even try to shorten them," Nadal was quoted as saying alongside his doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro by Marca during an event held in Madrid.

"For now, my calendar remains as scheduled. I plan to travel to Mexico to play in Acapulco."

Nadal finished as the runner-up to Sam Querrey in Acapulco in 2017 and will lose the no.1 ranking to Roger Federer is he does not reach at least the semi-finals this year.

The Spaniard recently suggested that he will not risk his fitness amid suggestions that he could trim his schedule this year in order to be fully fit for the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, the Italian Open and the French Open.

But pressed about that again, Nadal said: "I'm going to play what makes me happy."

Nadal is expected to resume training over the coming days and, following his appearance in Acapulco, could also play at Indian Wells and Miami.

One way or another the Spaniard says that he fully trusts the decisions made by Dr Cotorro.

"We have seen each other more times than I would have liked in difficult situations but we have also had great moments together, I know I am in the best hands," he said.