Rafael Nadal was made to sweat for every point but he eventually got the better of Diego Schwartzman, beating the Argentine in four sets 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-3 to make his way into the quarter- finals of the Australian Open.

The world number one would not have expected such a tough match when the draw was made pitting the duo together but he finally came through. Nadal had not dropped a set till the game and was hoping to continue that form ahead of the second week but was thankful to hold on as the game neared completion.

The game between the two, which lasted little less four hours, saw both players at their peak pushing each other to the limits but the Spaniard eventually used his quality and experience to come through and set up a date with Marin Cilic, who powered past Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-0) 7-6 (7-3) in four sets - three of them ending in tie-breaks.

"A great battle," Nadal said after finally seeing off Schwartzman. "He's a great player in all aspects and I feel that for a lot of moments he was serving well this afternoon. That is something he is normally so comfortable with."

Meanwhile, British number 2 Kyle Edmund reached his first-ever grand slam quarter-final, beating Italy's Andrea Seppi 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Edmund will meet the winner of Nick Kyrgios' clash with Grigor Dimitrov. It was a terrific effort from Edmund, coming back from a set down and a break down to defeat an experienced opponent who has been ranked as high as 18.

"It was an interesting match, he made a strong start but I took control at the end of the second set. Seppi has been playing very well, but so was I ... through to my first quarter-final, I'm really happy. It's a shame Andy's not here, but for myself, I'm happy to get through. People are up at silly hours, supporting me, so I'm very grateful," Edmund said after the game.