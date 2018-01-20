In what was a scintillating day of tennis in Melbourne, Roger Federer took one more step to defending his Australian Open title with a straight sets victory over Richard Gasquet, finishing the game at 6-2 7-5 6-4 . The Swiss ace had the upper hand in the contest from the outset and showed why he was deemed the favourite with a host of delightful winners to mark his way into the next round.

A moment of controversy in the game came midway through the second set when the umpires communicated to the players that Hawk-eye is down and there cannot be any challenges made till the service is back up. Gasquet obviously did not take the news lightly and lost his head a bit, allowing the Swiss to strengthen his foothold in the game.

Hawk-eye returned with Gasquet on serve, trying to take the set to a tie break at 5-6, but Federer used his experience to force a break and take a 2-0 lead in the game, as a frustrated Gasquet squandered three challenges in the game but to little effect.

The third set went without any talking points with Federer taking a 3-0 lead in the set with an early break and carried on from there. Gasquet broke back but was unable to make any hay from the opportunity.

Federer will take on Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round. The unseeded 25-year-old beat Argentine Nicolas Kicker 6-3 6-3 6-2 to earn his spot opposite the all time great.

"What was the difference between us? My head's still spinning from the match point when I got so lucky. I was able to stay a bit more on the offensive than maybe he was, and maybe protecting my own serve a little bit better than him. The match was close. You focus to the very end," Federer said after the game.

"Expectations are different this year. I'm coming in this year very fit, very well equipped, knowing that five sets are not an issue. The Berdych match [in the third round last year] was really key to showing myself that I can play a great match and maybe I can do it again and again. I don't know if that's how it's going to happen this year, but so far so good."

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has made his way into the round of 16 of the Australian Open, defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets to finish the game at 6-2 6-3 6-3. It was a comparatively comfortable game for the Serb, who made easy work of his opponent to get himself over the line.

The 30-year-old survived an injury scare in the game, having taken the first set 6-2 in 41 minutes and looking relatively comfortable but put the crowd and his coaching staff in a state of panic as he called his trainer to look at a problem which appeared to initially stem from his lower back.

However, he recovered soon after and continued his game, taking the attack to Ramos-Vinolas who struggled for a foothold and eventually folded. The only concern for the Serb was the 40 unforced errors in his game, which may prove costly in the later stages of the tournament.

Djokovic will now taken on Hyeon Chung in the next round, who pulled off the biggest upset of the day with a five set victory over fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The German had taken a 2-1 lead at the end of the third set and was looking relatively comfortable but completely lost his head as Chung staged a magnificent comeback to end the game at 5-7 7-6 2-6 6-3 6-0.

Elsewhere on day six, women's world number one Simona Halep and unseeded American Lauren Davis played out a 28-game thriller in the final set, in a game which went on for three hours and 44 minutes but Halep finally forced a match point and took it for a 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 victory.

The final set lasted two hours and 22 minutes while the 48 games for the entire match equals the most for a women's encounter in Australian Open history, tying the 1996 quarter-final between Chanda Rubin Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, which Rubin won 6-4, 2-6, 16-14.

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber continued her march towards a second Australian Open crown with a clinical third-round victory over five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova. The 2016 champion made easy work of the game, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in an hour and four minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Moving on, 19th seed Tomas Berdych pulled one over 12th seed Juan del Potro in straight sets, finishing the game at 6-3 6-3 6-2. The 32-year-old was in complete command from the opening game and will be looking to make a mark for himself by progressing further into the competition.