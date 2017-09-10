Rafael Nadal will take on Kevin Anderson at the 2017 US Open Men's Singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on 10 September.

It was widely anticipated that Nadal would face Roger Federer in the semi-final. However, the Swiss star's defeat to Juan Martin del Potro in the last eight saw the Argentinian set up a clash against Nadal.

Del Potro won the first set 6-4 against Nadal. The latter bounced back to level the match by winning the second set 6-0. He then went on to seal the match by winning the next two sets comfortably as the final scoreline was 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

Anderson, on the other hand, defeated Nadal's compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a date with Nadal at the US Open final. The 31-year-old South African has made it to his first career Grand Slam final and will be looking to clinch his first Grand Slam silverware by defeating Nadal on Sunday.

The World No 1 has already won Roland Garros earlier in the year and will have an opportunity to win his second Grand Slam of the year on Sunday. Nadal has already faced disappointment when he lost to Federer in the 2017 Australian Open final.

Nadal created a record when he won the French Open for the record 10th time this year. So far, he has won 15 Grand Slam titles and has the opportunity to clinch his 16th at the expense of Anderson.

He has won the tournament on two occasions in the past, in 2010 and 2013, defeating Novak Djokovic in the process on both occasions. A victory over Anderson on Sunday will see him win his third US Open title.

How to watch live

The match starts at 9pm BST. Live coverage is on British Eurosport and British Eurosport HD. Click here for live streaming link. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.