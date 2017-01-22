Rafael Nadal will take on Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday (23 January).

Rafael Nadal had to fight his way through five sets to overcome 19-year-old 24th seed Alexander Zverev in the third round. The upsets of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have given the Spaniard a chance to make his first Grand Slam final since 2014.

The Serbian was knocked out in the second round by Denis Istomin, while the Scot was knocked out in the fourth round by Mischa Zverev. The duo's exit has left the draws wide open which gives a number of other players a chance to claim their first Grand Slam title or we could see the veterans Nadal and Roger Federer stake their claim for a first major title in two and four years respectively.

Nadal was untroubled in his first two rounds coming through in straight sets, but had to dig deep against Zverev to come through 4-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Monfils has dropped just one set thus far in three rounds: it was against Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round, otherwise the Frenchman has looked sharp. The world number six will equal his best result at the Australian Open with a win over Nadal on Monday, but his win-loss record of 12-2 will favour the Spaniard.

However, Nadal is not at his best at the moment as he is coming back from an injury layoff, and this will be Monfils' best chance to record another victory over the Spaniard. The winner will meet either number three seed Milos Raonic or number 13 Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals.

Prediction – Nadal to win in four sets

The pair have faced each other 14 times with Nadal holding a 12-2 advantage over Monfils. This is their second meeting at the Australian Open, their first came in the third round in 2013 when the Spaniard won comfortably 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.