The Earth is flat according to musician B.o.B and in order to prove it the rapper has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $1 million to build and send satellites into space to show science and logic has been wrong all this time.

The GoFundMe campaign is encouraging fellow 'Flat Earthers' who think the planet is as flat a coin to drop some cash on the quest to launch 'one, if not multiple, satellites into space' to 'show B.o.B the curve'.

Despite centuries of overwhelming evidence the Earth is round the musician, who's known for the track 'Airplanes', posted a picture on Twitter in 2016 challenging science after he could not see a curvature in the Earth.

"The cities in the background are approx. 16 miles apart...where is the curve? Please explain this," it read.

The tweet caught the attention of famous astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson who explained why using facts, which ended up in an online spat of differing opinions.

In order to disprove the scientific community the GoFundMe campaign was setup on 21 September with a description claiming the artist has 'donated 1k to the cause to get it going' however the penny has dropped that the whole thing could be a scam.

Compared with other crowdfunding sites such as Kickstarter or Indiegogo its policy doesn't require users to reach goals or prove anything in order to withdraw contributed money from backers.

GoFundMe's policy for refund only states three circumstances where backers can reclaim their contributions, which are:

The campaign organiser doesn't deliver funds to the intended beneficiary

The campaign description is intentionally misleading to donors

The campaign organiser or beneficiary is charged with a crime related to misrepresentations made in their campaign

Very little information is provided in the ambitious campaign and without the creator not requiring to provide any accountability the worry is the fund having the potential to turn into a large donation pot for the rapper misuse the money.

Following an article by The Verge it raised the alarm for those at GoFundMe who have announced that the campaign has been placed on hold until more information about how B.o.B plans to use the money is provided.

"Although this campaign does not presently violate our terms of service, we have placed the campaign funds on hold while we work with the organiser to ensure funds are managed appropriately," a GoFundMe spokesperson said.

Currently, the campaign has raised $2,616 of its $1 million goal coming by way of 92 backers but while contributions can still be made the rapper won't be able to withdraw a dollar until he can appease the GoFundMe administrators.

The quirky campaign will have many having their own conspiracy theories as to why the rapper is pursuing the fund raising with self-promotion for the musician topping the list. Although, the Atlanta rapper wouldn't be alone in thinking the world isn't round. There is even a Flat Earth Society who attempt to 'dispel a number of globularist claims'.