As people across the world celebrated New Year's Day, a rare super "wolf moon" made an appearance in the night sky, offering some breathtaking views to shutterbugs.

The supermoon, named after the pack of wolves that howled during American winters, appeared overnight on January 1 and 2. It was the biggest and brightest – 14% wider and 30% brighter than the normal full moon – of the year, giving an absolute treat for sky-gazers.

If you missed the beautiful lunar event, here is your second chance. IBTimes UK presents some of the best images of the rare supermoon from different parts of the world:

Supermoon in England
The first full moon of 2018 rises behind festive seasonal lights on display in the High Street in Wells, England Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Supermoon
Supermoon 2018 captured behind a plane flying towards London's Heathrow Airport JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Supermoon in London
Passenger plane, with a 'supermoon' full moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wolf moon
Wolf moon rising behind the fair tower in Frankfurt, Germany REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

According to Nasa, the supermoon occurs when a full moon comes closest to Earth.

The wolf moon we see in these pictures marked the second episode of the famous "supermoon trilogy" that started with the December 3 supermoon and is slated to end with 31 January's super "blue blood moon". Though not as bright as this one, the last supermoon will be special in its own way and pair up with a total lunar eclipse.

The eclipse, as Quartz reports, will begin at 11:48 am UTC and reach its maximum at 1:30 pm UTC and would be seen from eastern Asia across the Pacific to western North America. During this period, when the Earth comes between the Sun and Moon, the supermoon will slowly lose its brightness and take a fainter-than-normal reddish hue due to the bending of scant sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere.

Supermoon 2018
Supermoon rising over Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
Supermoon in UAE
Wolf moon 2018 rising over a mosque in the Dubai Marina GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Supermoon 2018
Party obscured Wolf moon in Pieta, Malta REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli even posted a time-lapse of the January 1 lunar event -- a stunning video showcasing how the super wolf moon rose above the horizon.