A protest over the death of a young black man in east London turned violent on Friday night (28 July), with demonstrators hurling fireworks and bottles at riot police.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Dalston convenience store where Rashan Charles was tackled to the floor by police officers in the early hours of last Saturday (22 July).

The 20-year-old was taken to Royal London hospital where he died.

The Met Police said Charles was seen "trying to swallow an object" as he was being apprehended and that an officer "sought to prevent the man from harming himself."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating his death.

A protest over the death, which featured Black Lives Matter placards, began turning violent at about 3.40pm, police said.

Video footage of the unrest showed demonstrators – some of them wearing masks – throwing bottles and fireworks at riot police as they sought to quell the disturbance.

Protesters also barricaded part of Kingsland Road with wheelie bins, mattresses and rubbish to prevent vehicles passing through. Some of the items were set alight.

At one point, a lorry drove through the blockade, hitting the wheelie bins lined in its path. Footage posted on social media showed protesters jump on board and try to smash the lorry driver's side window.

A man could also be seen clambering onto the vehicle's roof as it continued to drive along the road.

Windows were smashed in several Kingsland Road shops, Press Association reported, while some restaurants in the area pulled down their metal shutters, trapping customers inside.

The disturbance was said to have subsided by around 10.45pm.

The violence has drawn parallels with the London riots in 2011, which erupted following the police shooting of 29-year-old Mark Duggan in Tottenham.

The Hackney division of the Met Police tweeted an image of a damaged police car, showing black scorch marks presumably from fireworks.

They said the increasingly violent protest "is patently NOT what the family of Rashan Charles wanted."

The Charles family re-issued a statement first released on Monday, calling for calm.

The statement said: "We appreciate all support, but any hostile actions or other events, at this stage, that may risk detracting from our current cooperative engagement with the IPCC and Met police is unwelcome."

Philip Glanville, the mayor of Hackney, said the community wanted to hold peaceful protests, but claimed people from outside the borough wanted to "engage in vandalism and unrest."

"What we've tried to do all week is separate the two groups, to recognise the rawness of the anger out in the community," he told the BBC.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "At approximately 3.40pm, a number of items were placed on the highway of the A10 Kingsland Road, close to Middleton Road. A number of items including bottles have been thrown towards officers."

The IPCC said "we understand the concerns raised following Rashan's death. We will independently examine the circumstances of this incident, we will follow the evidence, we will consider whether there is an indication there may have been misconduct or criminality, and we will seek to answer the questions that Rashan's family and the community of Hackney understandably have."