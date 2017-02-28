Raspberry Pi has launched a new variant of Raspberry Pi Zero, which boasts wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch of the new model dubbed Raspberry Pi Zero W coincides with the company's fifth birthday.

The Zero W is equipped with a single-core CPU running at a clock speed of 1.5GHz, while paired with 512B of RAM. It has a mini-HDMI port and a micro-USB on-the-go port. Other key features are micro-USB power, HAT-compatible 40-pin header, composite video and reset headers and CSI camera connector.

Priced at $10 (£8), the Zero W is available for purchase from all distributors selling the Zero model starting 28 February. Those residing in the UK or Ireland can buy it from Pimo Roni, The PiHut and ModMyPi.

To accompany the Zero W, the company has also launched a new case featuring the same design language as the official case for the Respberry Pi 3. It comes with three interchangeable lids and includes a short camera adapter flexi cable and a set of rubber feet to prevent the device from sliding off the desk.

Unlike its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi Zero W packs a Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip, the one used in the Pi 3 Model B to offer 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

"We imagine you'll find all sorts of uses for Zero W. It makes a better general-purpose computer because you're less likely to need a hub: if you're using Bluetooth peripherals you might well end up with nothing at all plugged into the USB port," said Eben Upton, Raspberry Pi Founder, in a post on the company's official blog.

"And of course it's a great platform for experimenting with IoT applications," added Upton.