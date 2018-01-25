Manchester United will miss out on Benfica wonderkid Umaro Embaló with RB Leipzig on the verge of competing a deal for the teenage talent.

The 20-time English champions deployed scouts to watch over the 16-year-old forward when Benfica and United's youngsters met in the Uefa Youth Cup last October before holding meetings with the Portuguese club over a transfer.

Portuguese publication Record also claim United were the first club to open talks with Benfica over their prodigious young talent several weeks ago. The Premier League side however were not prepared to increase their offer beyond €5m (£4.3m, $6.2m), a bid someway short of Benfica's initial €15m valuation.

While Barcelona have also been following his progress for "several seasons" , Leipzig are now poised to bring Embaló to Germany.

After meetings between officials from both clubs last week, Bild now report Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has now been convinced to cash in, having been offered a deal worth approximately €15m up front that could rise to €25m with future bonuses – a princely fee for a player who has not made his debut for the senior side or started a single match in the Uefa Youth League.

Bild add a "general agreement has already been reached" with paperwork for the deal now expected to be finalised in the coming days.

The club currently sat second in the German top flight had been hopeful the promise of a quicker route to their first-team will convince Embaló to choose their offer.

That sales pitch would appear to have worked, with Embaló's agent Catio Balde quoted as saying by Kicker: "We believe that Leipzig offers the best conditions for his future."

Bild go onto report Embaló will immediately join Leipzig's Under-19 side for the remainder of the 2017-18 season and will begin to be introduced to the first-team from this summer.