Real Madrid outcast Fabio Coentrao has completed a loan move to Sporting Clube de Portugal ahead of the coming 2017-2018 season.

The Portugal international returned to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer following a loan spell at AS Monaco during the 2015-2016 season.

However, the 29-year-old defender only made six appearances during the whole campaign, having been hit by different injuries since the beginning of the season.

On 5 June Portuguese publication O Jogo claimed Real Madrid had agreed to send the Portuguese left-back on loan to Sporting with the hope that he could resurrect his career under his former Benfica manager Jorge Jesus.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez later confirmed the news, with the player being pictured undergoing his medical in Lisbon on 20 June.

The reports said the Portuguese outfit wanted Real Madrid to pay 90% of Coentrao's wages with the official confirmation being consequently delayed.

However, the clubs have finally reached an agreement and Coentrao will consequently play in his homeland during the 2017-2018 season.

Coentrao's loan move to Sporting is the sixth deal of the Champions League winners during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid previously sold Mariano, Diego Llorente and Enzo Zidane to Lyon, Real Sociedad and Alaves respectively while they have also loaned Uruguay starlet Federico Santiago Valverde to Deportivo La Coruña.

Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, is yet to make any major addition to his squad ahead of the upcoming season but earlier in the summer the club announced the signing of Vinicius de Oliveira Junior from Flamengo as a prospect for the future – with the 16-year-old wonderkid expecting to remain on loan at his homeland until the summer of 2019.

Furthermore, the Champions League winners are expected announce the signing of Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in the coming days to fill Coentrao's gap - and serve as Marcelo back-up in the coming season.

Meanwhile, Pepe has also left the club to join Besiktas after his contract at Real Madrid came to an end.