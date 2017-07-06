Spanish U21 starlet Jesus Vallejo will be given a chance to prove himself with the Real Madrid first team in the 2017-18 season following the departure of Pepe. The Champions League winners have confirmed the much-anticipated news, with the 20-year-old centre-back being ready for his official presentation on Friday (7 July).

Vallejo joined Real Madrid from Zaragoza two summers ago after helping his national team to win the Under 19 European Championship in 2015. Los Blancos paid around €6m (£5.3m, $6.8) for his services, but kept him on loan at Zaragoza for a further season in order to continue his development at the second division side.

Vallejo took a step forward in his career last summer by moving on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in order to enjoy a top-flight experience.

The promising defender impressed in the Bundesliga during the 2016-17 season before proving also his worth for Spain in the recent U21 European Championship, being a regular presence in Albert Celades' line-up as Spain finished runners-up.

Reports in Spain last month claimed Zinedine Zidane had consequently decided to give him a chance with the first team for the coming season.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that news after announcing the player will be officially in front of the media on Friday.

"Jesús Vallejo will be unveiled tomorrow, Friday 7 July, at 13:00 CEST in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu," Real Madrid have confirmed.

"After which, Vallejo will set foot on the Santiago Bernabéu pitch for the first time in a Real Madrid shirt and will then address the press in the media room."

The news comes days after Pepe completed a free-agent move to Besiktas after failing to reach an agreement with Los Blancos over a new deal.

Vallejo becomes the second addition by Zidane ahead of the new campaign after on Wednesday the club also confirmed the signing of Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a little bit more than his €24m (£21m, $27m) release clause.

Real Madrid have also signed Vinicius de Oliveira Junior from Flamengo, but the Brazilian wunderkind will remain in his homeland until the summer of 2019.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are yet to official confirm the plans over Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral but both starlets are also expected to have a chance with the first team in the new season following the respective loan spells at Alaves and Wolfsburg.