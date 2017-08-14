Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has suggested that Los Blancos may appeal against the red card shown to Cristiano Ronaldo during 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday (13 August).

Ronaldo only came on in the 60th minute of the game but quickly emerged as the main protagonist, scoring an impressive goal before being sent off for two yellow cards.

The Real ace was first booked for removing his shirt to celebrate the goal which put Real ahead for the second time and only two minutes later received a second booking for diving in the area.

It has since emerged that Ronaldo faces a ban of between four and 12 matches after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea included in his match report that the Real ace 'slightly shoved' him in the back after he was dismissed.

Zidane, however, believes that the second yellow card was "ludicrous" and suggested that Real will make appeal in order to have Ronaldo available when Barcelona visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday [16 August] night for the second leg.

"I am not going to get wrapped up in what the referee did because frankly we played a brilliant game. I'm annoyed that Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off, it might not have been a penalty, but still, giving him a card is ludicrous," the Real Madrid boss said in the press conference following the 3-1 win over Barcelona.

"Let's see if we can make arrangements for him to be available on Wednesday. I am truly proud of my players, they played well as ten and really wanted the win. Now we turn our attentions to the returned leg and we need to relax. We are happy with the result but it is not over until Wednesday. Tonight, we can bask in our glory but tomorrow we must focus on the return leg."

Real face a further blow ahead of the second leg against Barcelona after Zidane confirmed that he had to replace Mateo Kovacic with Marco Asensio in the second half due to injury. The Croatian international made the most of Luka Modric's absence due to suspension to impress in the middle of the park but his availability for the second game appears uncertain.

"He's had a great game and done superbly. He has hurt his adductor and so he came off," Zidane confirmed. "I'm very happy with his performance because he always does what is asked of him".

Meanwhile, Zidane was also full of praise for Asensio after the Real starlet scored a fine third goal which could be decisive in pursuit of the Super Cup.

"Asensio doesn't surprise me," the Frenchman added. "What he does is phenomenal. He's fast and strikes the ball very well. We're happy with him and with everyone. It's not easy to come on like that for 15 minutes. He came on and was quickly in to the match and made the difference. Isco, Kovacic and everyone else had a great game. We must emphasize the team performance."