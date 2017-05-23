Iker Casillas could reportedly make a surprising summer move to Liverpool after having decided to put an end to his spell at Porto. Clubs from Turkey, China and Qatar are also said to be monitoring the situation but AS claims that the offer from Jurgen Klopp's side is the most attractive for the Real Madrid legend.

The 36-year-old keeper joined the Portuguese giants in the summer of 2015 as Los Blancos were then expecting to sign David De Gea from Manchester United to be their new long-term number one.

The Spaniard is considered as one of the biggest legends of Real Madrid after winning three Champions Leagues and five Liga titles during 25 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, his position at the club came under some scrutiny since he was dropped by former manager Jose Mourinho during the 2012-2013 season.

Casillas, who also won two European Championships and the World Cup with Spain, managed to recover the number-one role under Carlo Ancelotti but decided to leave Real Madrid anyway after falling out with some fans during the 2013-2014 campaign.

The Spaniard had a difficult start to the life at Porto but has recovered his best form during the current campaign, conceding just 23 goals in 43 appearances.

The goalkeeper was expected to sign a new deal to continue at the Estadio do Dragao but AS claims that he has instead decided to leave the club as a free agent once his current contract expires at the end of the month.

AS claims that the keeper has received a number of different offers to continue his career but the one from Liverpool is the most appealing after the Reds confirmed their presence in the next Champions League by beating Middlesbrough on Sunday (21 May).

The Spanish publication claims that Liverpool is now his most likely destination for the 2017-2018 campaign as some sources even suggests that Casillas has already agreed a pre-contract with the Mersysiders.

AS points out that the 36-year-old has recovered his best level and feels himself ready to battle with Simon Mignolet for the number one role at Liverpool.