Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to sign Fulham teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon in the summer transfer window.

The left-back turned 17 on 18 May and made his first team debut earlier in the season. His form has seen him make it to the Championship Team of the Year and has also drawn attention from top Premier League clubs.

According to The Sun, Sessegnon is attracting interest from the north London club, Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Tottenham are keen on beating their league rivals in signing the defender.

Tottenham have long been tracking Sessegnon and were the first to make an offer for him. His impressive display has seen him draw comparisons with Spurs' former player Gareth Bale. He has been dubbed as the "new Gareth Bale".

Fulham are keen on retaining their player and are ready to offer him a new deal to ward off any interest from the Premier League clubs. In addition to this, the Championship side can demand a higher transfer fee if he commits his future to the Craven Cottage outfit.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side wants to make a quick approach and secure the services of Sessegnon. They are ready to pay a fee of £12m ($15.6m) in order to bring the full-back to White Hart Lane.

With Liverpool and City also in the race for the teenager, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is aware that his side needs to move quickly in the transfer market. Fulham, who failed to make it to the Play-Offs final after their defeat to Reading will struggle to retain the prodigy when he is attracting interest from the Premier League.

The England Under-19 international broke into the first team last August. His goal against Cardiff City earlier in the season saw him became the first player born after 2000 to score in the English leagues and also the youngest player ever to score in the Championship.