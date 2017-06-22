Real Madrid have reportedly reached verbal agreements with Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma to lure both coveted starlets to the Santiago Bernabeu – but Zinedine Zidane is yet to decide whether to bring them into his squad this summer or the next.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain have also been linked with Monaco wonderkid Mbappe in recent months but Marca claims that he has already set his sights on moving to the Champions League winners to work under his compatriot.

The 18-year-old forward has been tipped to make a world record move after an impressive campaign at the Ligue 1 side, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances.

Earlier this month, Monaco's Radio Montecarlo reported Real Madrid had made a €135m bid (£119m, $150,7m) to win the race for the youngster. Yet, the radio station added that Manchester United and City had also previously launched bids worth €130m and €120m respectively to lure the forward to the Premier League.

PSG and Arsenal are also said to be in the mix but Marca claims that Real Madrid will beat them all to his signing having already reached a verbal agreement for Mbappe to become their next Galactico.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted earlier this week that Los Blancos are closely monitoring the situation ahead of making a move.

"I've seen very little of Mbappe," he said to Onda Cero. "I know he is 18, a very good player, but for the moment he is a Monaco player. I don't know why people say he was born to play for Madrid. I'll tell you if he was born to play for Madrid or not.

"I am sure he will be one of the greats and we are following him. [Zinedine] Zidane's liked him a lot for a while, but it is not true we were close to signing him [a few years ago] because he still hadn't turned 16."

Marca claims that last week, Mbappe told Monaco officials that he wants to join Real Madrid and now it is up to Zidane to decide whether to bring him in this summer or allow him to remain with the Ligue 1 side for one more season.

Either way, Marca believes that Real Madrid shouldn't have many problems closing a record deal with Monaco once the player has made it clear that he wants to move to the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, signing Donnarumma is expected to be far easier after the 18-year-old goalkeeper publicly confirmed his decision to not sign a new deal at AC Milan.

Real Madrid were previously expected to sign Manchester United's David De Gea but they have now turned their attention to the Italian starlet after been alerted over his contract situation.

Marca claims that the 'keeper has also given Real the green light to make the move but Los Blancos have to decide whether to sign him now - or sign him as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

The Spanish publication understands that an offer worth between €30m and €35m should be enough to convince Milan to part ways with the keeper - despite the Rossoneri claiming they want him to continue at the Serie A side until the end of his contract.