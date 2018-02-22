Real Madrid have made the decision to put Gareth Bale up for sale ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Marca.

The former Tottenham Hotspur hero has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane in recent games and the Spanish publication says that the situation is unlikely to change between now and the end the campaign.

Marca adds that last summer Real were keen on parting ways with him for around €90m (£79.6m, £110m) but he stayed because neither Manchester United or any other club matched their valuation.

Bale joined Real in the summer of 2013 after developing into one of the most promising players in Europe during his spell at Tottenham.

The Wales international had up and downs during his first seasons at the Bernabeu but in October 2016 he was still handed a six-year deal reportedly worth £350,000-a-week [The Guardian].

Yet, Bale has since struggled to justify such a salary in the last two campaigns, with injury central to his problems.

In the summer his future came under questioned after Zidane decided to bench him for the Champions League victory final against Juventus.

Speaking ahead of the Super Cup between United and Real in August, Jose Mourinho suggested that the Red Devils could try to sign him if Real put him on the market.

"If he's playing tomorrow, well, no I wouldn't think of that possibility of signing on (Bale)," the United boss said then as quoted by Sky Sports. "If he is playing tomorrow, it is because he is in the coach's plans and in the club's plans and because he also has that ambition to continue in Real Madrid.

"So I haven't even thought of the possibility of signing him on our team. If he's not in the club's plans, if what you are writing right now is true - I am not sure whether it is or not - that the arrival of another player [would] perhaps [mean] Gareth would be on his way out.

"If he is on his way out of Real Madrid, well, I'll try to be waiting for him on the other side and try to fight with other coaches that would also like to have him on his team."

Bale stayed however but has failed to reclaim a regular place having fallen behind the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio in the pecking order.

The Welshman has not completed a full 90 minutes since returning to action from a long-term injury during the Copa del Rey clash with Fuenlabrada on 28 November.

The former Tottenham star served as a sub in the 3-0 defeat to Barcelona on 23 December and has also started on the bench in recent games against Real Sociedad, Paris Saint-Germain and Leganes.

Marca says that the Real board have accepted that Bale should leave the Spanish capital in the summer in order to not block the progress of the promising Asensio.

Meanwhile, Zidane did little to diminish that speculation on Wednesday [21 February] after admitting that he started Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio ahead of Bale in the 3-1 win over Leganes even though the former had been struggling with injuries ahead of the game.

"I'm pleased with him [Bale], he needs to take it slow to get back to his best. We are in a good dynamic and I'm happy. I rely on all these players," the Real boss said in the press conference following the win over Leganes.

"Lucas and Asensio have always been important and I'm over the moon for Lucas because he deserves it. He scored and fought hard despite the injuries he had beforehand. Asensio did well too and Kovacic was phenomenal. We have had tough times and we have to enjoy this moment.

"What matters is they do well and show their flair when they take to the pitch. I have to come up with a starting eleven and that can be tough at times. It is great for me to see those players who have played less, coming on and playing well."