Álvaro Morata has been named in Real Madrid's 19-man squad for Sunday's La Liga clash against Real Betis, but manager Zinedine Zidane will have just two centre-halves at his disposal.

Morata, 24, scored on his return to Italy midweek, scoring Real's third goal against Napoli as Los Blancos secured their place in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League.

According to Marca, the Spain international suffered a blow to his left leg during Friday's training session, prompting fears he may miss out on Sunday when Betis go to the Santiago Bernabéu.

He has however been named in the squad with Zidane confirming in his pre-match press conference the injury is not serious.

"It I just a knock, in the end he will be with us on Sunday, so there is absolutely no problem there."

Raphaël Varane also misses out having only just light training on Friday after his recent injury. The defender suffered a grade-two muscle strain in his left hamstring during the 2-1 defeat to Valencia on 22 February, but could return to full training next week. Zidane will only have the options of Sergio Ramos and 'Nacho' Fernandez at centre-half with Pepe also left out of the squad.

The Portugal international missed Thursday's workout – just two days after helping his side secure qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals by completing the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 win over Napoli.

The club confirmed his return to training on Friday, but he will not be part of Sunday's squad.

Fabio Coentrão is also absent having failed to recover from a knock.

"He is not with us," Zidane said. "It is not an important thing the injury he had. He has a little bit of discomfort that keeps him from training."

Gareth Bale meanwhile is suspended for Sunday's match, serving the second game of his two-match ban for the red card shown against Las Palmas.