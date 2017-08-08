Live 7:45pm BST: Real Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League winners Real Madrid seeking to win Super Cup for a fourth time and retain the trophy.

Europa League champions Manchester United have claimed the trophy only once, in 1991.

Cristiano Ronaldo named in Real squad but not expected to be involved against former club.

Jose Mourinho planning to "fight" to sign Gareth Bale if Wales international not in starting eleven.

Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic all expected to make competitive debuts for United.

Extra time and penalties to be played in match tied after 90 minutes. 'ABBA' system will not be used.

Now 18:45 Real Madrid make just one change from the team that started the Champions League final against Juventus. Gareth Bale replaces Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on the bench despite having not featured in pre-season. For United, Lukaku, Lindelof and Matic all start as expected while the other notable selection is that of Jesse Lingard, who beats off competition from Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, to start.

13 min 18:32 So will Gareth Bale be in the Real team tonight. If it doesn't, then it could spark a mad trolley dash for his signature. Jose Mourinho wants him at Old Trafford and will move for the Wales winger if he is omitted from the team tonight. All eyes on the Real team sheet.

16 min 18:29 Before the teams are announced in around 20 minutes, how might they both line up? Cristiano Ronaldo has travelled to Macedonia but is not expected to feature having only returned to training last week. Gareth Bale is likely to start, though Jose Mourinho is hopeful that he may be overlooked. Five of Real's summer signings have travelled but we await to see if any will be involved. Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic are all set to make their competitive United debuts. However, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are suspended while Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young are injured.