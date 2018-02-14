Marcelo has revealed Real Madrid thinking about the "whole of PSG" and are not just focusing on Neymar for their upcoming Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 12-time European champions host the Ligue 1 leaders in the first leg of the Champions League knockout tie at Santiago Bernabeu on 14 February. Neymar left Barcelona and completed a world-record switch to Parc des Princes before the start of the season.

A move to PSG has provided an opportunity for the Brazil international to come out of Lionel Messi's shadow and showcase his ability to be the main man on the global stage. The former Santos star has already scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions.

Neymar has formed a lethal partnership up front with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. Marcelo has warned his teammates to not just focus on his compatriot or the attacking trio.

"I have spoken to him but we have not talked about football. Not only Neymar, it would be a mistake to think only of him as the team is more important. We know what we have to do and we will not only think about Neymar," Marcello was quoted as saying by the Spanish newspaper Marca.

"We have had time to prepare for the game, it is a difficult match, the first leg. We are not thinking of just Neymar, three players but the whole of the PSG side."

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Marcelo earlier admitted the Brazilian will play for the Spanish capital club one day. The full-back has provided more clarity on his comments on the PSG forward.

"I did not say that he will play in Madrid, I said that he could one day. Real fans like good players and Neymar is a world star which any fan would like to have," he said when asked about his comments on Neymar.

PSG's form in all competitions this season has made Unai Emery's side favourite for the two-legged tie between Real and the French club. However, Marcelo expects the two fixtures to be an "open game" and believes Zinedine Zidane's men have what it takes to withstand the pressure.

"We are accustomed to pressure, I have been here eleven years and it is normal. We have to be calm in order to do our job, the pressure doesn't bother us at all. The coach will tell us how to play and we go out and do it," the Brazilian explained.

"I want to play, I want to play and win. I do not think it is too important the way we do it, each one needs to do their job. It is likely to be an open game with both sides attacking. A goal will be a problem but will not decide the tie with two matches."