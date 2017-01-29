Real Madrid will look to bounce back from the disappointment of their Copa del Rey exit in midweek against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on 29 January.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Real Madrid drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final midweek to lose the tie 4-3 on aggregate. The capital club have only won one of their last five matches in all competitions.

The quintet of Dani Carvajal, Pepe, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez and Luka Modric remain sidelined through injury for the La Liga leaders. Centre-back Raphael Varane could return after recovering from a muscular problem.

Real Sociedad were thrashed 5-2 by Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final to lose the tie 6-2 on aggregate. The Basque side have lost six of their last seven meetings with Real Madrid.

Left-back Yuri Berchiche is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We want our fans to support the team. We're with them and they're with us. We'll always win with the help of our fans. It's good that our fans are demanding, but at the same time we'll win with their support, I have no doubt. I'm not worried about the reaction of the Bernabeu, not at all. La Real are a team that always make it very difficult for you. They're a very good team that do things very well." [Football Espana]

Eusebio Sacristan: "Physically we feel fine but we're a little sad because we wanted to do something big in the cup. We gave it everything. We can be happy and proud of what we've done but we have to be ambitious and think to ourselves, 'that's not enough, we want more'. Real Madrid deserve a lot of respect in my mind. Despite their current situation, it's the same team that has had so much success. But we are strong and I know we can do something important there." [Sky Sports]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): DWLLD

Real Sociedad (all competitions): LWLWD

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 1/3

: 1/3 Draw : 24/5

: 24/5 Real Sociedad win: 11/1

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Kroos, Casemiro, Kovacic; Asensio, Benzema, Ronaldo

Real Sociedad possible XI: Rulli; Zaldua, Navas, I Martinez, Hector; Zurutuza, Illarramendi, Canales; Vela, Jose, Juanmi