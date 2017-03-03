Republican senator Rand Paul is in the midst of a controversy after stating it was "unacceptable" that he was not able to view the GOP's draft replacement bill for Obamacare.

Paul claimed the draft bill was being kept under lock and key in order to prevent any information leaks, and demanded to see a copy he believed was inside a locked room in the House.

Speaking outside the room, Paul told reporters in comments carried by The Hill: "We want to see the bill. We have many objections.

"We're here asking for a written copy of this because this should be an open and transparent process."

He added in comments reported by CNN: "This should be an open and transparent process.

"This is being presented as if it were a national secret, as if this was a plot to invade another country, as if this were national security. That's wrong."

Members of the Energy and Commerce Committee were reportedly invited to view the draft bill and ask questions, but Paul argued those who are not on the committee should also have the opportunity to view the draft.

He tweeted after the incident: "I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view. This is unacceptable."

However, the chair of the committee said in a statement: "Reports that the Energy and Commerce Committee is doing anything other than the regular process of keeping its members up to speed on latest developments in its jurisdictions are false. We are continuing to work on drafting and refining legislative language to provide relief from a failing law."

Paul's sentiments have been supported by some Republicans and have caused a storm in the White House that has reportedly left some Democrats delighted.

During a press conference, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi commented of the situation and the draft bill: "It is in a basement someplace, it's like a genie act or something

"Maybe it'll free itself somehow."