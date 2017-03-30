Recent polls show that President Donald Trump has a long way to go to build up support among all voters, but there is one group that he can still count on: Republicans. Despite setbacks in passing a healthcare bill and continued questions over Russia's involvement in the election, a new poll by CBS News has found that Republicans are still by Trump's side.

The president's overall job approval rating sits at 40%, with that level sinking to 34% among Independents and 12% among Democrats. However, approval among Republicans is much higher, at 84%, the poll finds.

The survey reveals that these numbers flip for Trump's disapproval rating. Democrats overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump's performance at 81%, followed by Independents at 56% and Republicans at 12%.

Healthcare

According to the CBS News poll, Republicans blame the American Health Care Act (AHCA) bill itself for its failure in the House, rather than Trump. Overall, 49% of respondents believe the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare failed because it "just wasn't popular". Among Republicans, 41% gave that answer while 30% blamed the Democrats for their failure to compromise.

A similar poll by Reuters found that Republicans blame Congress instead of Trump or GOP leaders for the AHCA's failure. Around 26% blamed House Democrats and 23% blamed House Republicans, the 25-28 March poll by Reuters/Ipsos found. Another 13% blamed Trump and 10% blamed House Speaker Paul Ryan. The media was blamed by an additional 8%.

Russian interference

Republican voters also stand behind Trump when it comes to questions regarding Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. While 40% of all respondents said that Russia did interfere in the election to favour Trump, that number drops to only 13% among Republicans but rises to 67% among Democrats.

A small number of voters believe that Russia interfered but not in favour in Trump, the poll found. Meanwhile, 37% of voters overall believe that there was no Russian interference, including a majority of Republicans (64%).

While the US intelligence community has determined that Russia did meddle in the 2016 election, there are several investigations into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to improve his chances of winning. Most Democrats (82%) and Independents (65%) believe it is necessary for the FBI to investigate links between Trump's associates and Russia, but only 35% of Republicans agree.

Trump recently took to Twitter to denounce allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russian officials as a "hoax".

Wiretapping claims

Unsurprisingly, most Republicans (74%) say it is likely Trump's campaign offices were wiretapped by the previous administration. Less than half of Independents and only 21% of Democrats agree.

The White House has provided no evidence for Trump's contentious claim that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. Investigations by Congress have found no evidence to support the allegation and Obama has denied that he ever ordered such surveillance.