The Colombian air force has said that a rescue operation is underway after a tourist boat carrying 150 went down in a reservoir in the South American country's north west.

"Our aircraft and crews are ready and ready to evacuate the most serious people and require immediate attention." The country's air force said in social media posts.

The military wing also posted pictures of helicopters they said were heading "to Guatape in support of emergency of sinking of boat with around 150 people."

Guatapé is a town in the county's north west, just east of Medellin. It is known as as a tourist spot.

Medellin's mayor, Federico Gutiérrez‏, said on Twitter that the city was sending a fire crew to help support rescue efforts.

Pictures on social media appeared to show a multi-level ferry, with 'El Almirante' written on the side, sinking into the water. 'El Almirante' is Spanish for 'The Admiral'. Videos on social media also appeared to show other nearby boats coming to the rescue as people fled the sinking ship for the water.

Local media reports suggested that the boat had been overloaded and that none of the passengers were wearing life vests. Colombia's chief of police said that 30 people were missing after the wreck.

The director of one local hospital told Teleantioquia that they had received three people who died in the accident.