The Retina Photography Festival is returning for a fourth year to Edinburgh. Scotland's premier photography festival – running from 18 June to 31 July 2017 – will celebrate the best of both professional and amateur photography from around the world in a number of exhibitions.

This year's headliner is Hellen Van Meene, who will be exhibiting a large selection of work from her book, The Years Shall Run Like Rabbits. Over the last 20 years, she has produced a complex body of work, offering a contemporary take on photographic portraiture, with clear aesthetic links to seventeenth-century Dutch painting. Her depictions of girls and boys on the cusp of adulthood display are characterised by her use of light, formal elegance and psychological tension.

Retina Photography Festival 2017
Hellen Van MeeneHellen Van Meene/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Hellen Van MeeneHellen Van Meene/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Hellen Van MeeneHellen Van Meene/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Hellen Van MeeneHellen Van Meene/Retina Photography Festival 2017

Retina 2017 will also feature the The Royal Photographic Society International Print Exhibition, now in its 159th edition, making it the longest-running exhibition of its kind in the world. Images were submitted from photographers worldwide and the finalists and medal winners were selected by a panel of photographic professionals. The 159th exhibition features an eclectic mix of work by 75 photographers from 16 countries. For the first time in the exhibition's long history, all four medal winners are women.

Retina Photography Festival 2017
Royal Photographic Society International Print Exhibition: Poem Baker – The Jungola Klownz of DeptfordPoem Baker/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Royal Photographic Society International Print Exhibition: Minqiang Lu – Chicken for saleMinqiang Lu/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Royal Photographic Society International Print Exhibition: Dafna Tal – Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, during the feast of Saint GeorgeDafna Tal/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Royal Photographic Society International Print Exhibition: David Creedon – Fiedelia Sandual and MariaDavid Creedon/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Royal Photographic Society International Print Exhibition: Polly Braden – LuciePolly Braden/Retina Photography Festival 2017

Also exhibiting at this year's Retina festival are established names such as Bryn Griffiths, as well as promising up-and-coming photographers. The Emerging Talent exhibition will feature the work of 10 aspiring photographers, with or without formal qualifications, who have been chosen by Retina's team of industry leading professionals.

Retina Photography Festival 2017
Bryn GriffithsBryn Griffiths/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Bryn GriffithsBryn Griffiths/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Laura Feliu LloberasLaura Feliu Lloberas/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Tim PearseTim Pearse/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Suzanne ForrestSuzanne Forrest/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Paul MacPhailPaul MacPhail/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Olli WiegnerOlli Wiegner/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Katie Blair MatthewsKatie Blair Matthews/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Jimmy ReidJimmy Reid/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Ashley BourneAshley Bourne/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: David J ShawDavid J Shaw/Retina Photography Festival 2017
Retina Photography Festival 2017
Emerging Talent: Rod PennRod Penn/Retina Photography Festival 2017

Returning to the festival this year, after its extraordinary success last time around, is the Photomarathon. This competition, which encourages amateur photographers to join in, asks participants to take 12 photographs over the course of six hours, each corresponding to a different pre-decided theme. The photographs will be exhibited to the public under the name of each contributor in the Image Collective Gallery in Ocean Terminal.

The not-for-profit festival is run by a dedicated team of professional volunteers who are passionate about bringing exhibitions that celebrate the best of international photography to Scotland. Retina 2017 opens on 18 June and runs until 31 July 2017, at a range of locations across Edinburgh. See the festival website for more information.