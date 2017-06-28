John Cena has become one of the biggest WWE stars after making his debut in the company in 2002. He is a 16-time world champion who with his charisma and talent has become one of the top fighters on the roster of the Vince McMahon-run federation.

However, the Cenation Leader's rise to the top may not have happened if he was not allowed to work in the company. Actually, that almost happened, according to Bruce Prichard.

Prichard on the recent Something To Wrestle podcast said that McMahon initially was not happy with Cena's signing to the WWE. He said McMahon was opposed to Cena working in the company because the latter suspected the wrestler of being on steroids when they first met each other.

"Cena comes back, signs his contract, his tests come back, he's clean as a whistle, and Vince walks up to me and says 'get that walking, talking steroid billboard out of our backstage!' I'm like 'who?' — 'That guy!' and he's pointing out Cena. I'm like: 'Vince, we just signed him,'" Prichard said as transcribed by Sportskeeda.

"Vince made the initial assumption that I think everybody made when they saw John, especially back in those days. (Cena) was doing commercials for Gold's Gym and he was ripped to shreds. But that was Vince's first impression of John Cena: a walking, talking steroid billboard."

Cena's last match was at WrestleMania 33 in April, where he helped his real-life fiancée Nikki Bella defeat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. After the win, Cena asked Bella to marry him in front of the audience and the millions of viewers watching at home.

Cena is currently on a hiatus from the squared circle but is expected to return soon. He has taken time off from wrestling to promote his movie The Wall and the second season of his reality series American Grit.