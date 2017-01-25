Mogadishu beachfront
A Somali soldier looks at the Lido beach from the terrace of the Lido seafood restaurant following an overnight attack on the beachfront restaurant in Mogadishu on 22 January 2016. Somalia has been ranked the world's most corrupt country in Transparency International's corruption perception index for 2016Mohamed Abdiwahab/ AFP

It is the list no country wants to be at the bottom of — the most corrupt places in the world. Every year, the anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International publishes a Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking the best to worst countries.

Researchers use a number of different data sources to compile the index, which tries to quantify just how corrupt the public sector is in 176 countries, based on the perceptions of business people and experts on each state.

And in 2016's index, war-torn Somalia in eastern Africa comes bottom of the pile — for the 10th year in a row. Second-worst is South Sudan, also in east-central Africa, and behind it is North Korea, a closed Stalinist state.

Qatar was the biggest faller of the year, dropping to 31st place from 22nd, amid allegations of corruption surrounding its successful bid with Fifa - also mired in scandal - to host the 2022 World Cup.

"In too many countries, people are deprived of their most basic needs and go to bed hungry every night because of corruption, while the powerful and corrupt enjoy lavish lifestyles with impunity," said Jose Ugaz, chairman of Transparency International.

"We do not have the luxury of time. Corruption needs to be fought with urgency, so that the lives of people across the world improve...Only where there is freedom of expression, transparency in all political processes and strong democratic institutions, can civil society and the media hold those in power to account and corruption be fought successfully."

Top of the list, perceived to be the least corrupt place in the world, is Denmark in western Europe. Second-best is New Zealand in Oceania, and third place is Finland, also in western Europe. The UK is 10th place on the list following the former prime minister David Cameron's anti-corruption drive towards the end of his time in government. It also occupied 10th place in the 2015 index.

Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index 2016
Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index 2016TI

"The UK has rightly aimed to be amongst the top 10 in the global anti-corruption league table, but there is work to do to keep this ranking," said Robert Barrington, executive director Transparency International UK.

"The government promised to publish a national Anti-Corruption Strategy by the end of 2016, but this has yet to appear, and if the strategy is weak or further delayed, the UK will risk dropping out of the top-10. A strategy is both a signal of intent and a roadmap to fight the menace of corruption.

"Already, the uncertainty posed by Brexit has the potential to encourage a 'business at any cost' trade strategy; such an approach would be a disaster for UK's long-term reputation as a leading anti-corruption player.

"Brexit signalled disillusionment about politics and inequality; this must be addressed by the Anti-Corruption Strategy. The rise of populist strongman figures elsewhere should act as warning sign that we need to confront corruption within the UK and particularly within the political system."

Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 - the full rankings

RankCountryCPI 2016
1New Zealand90
1Denmark90
3Finland89
4Sweden88
5Switzerland86
6Norway85
7Singapore84
8Netherlands83
9Canada82
10Germany81
10Luxembourg81
10United Kingdom81
13Australia79
14Iceland78
15Hong Kong77
15Belgium77
17Austria75
18The United States of America74
19Ireland73
20Japan72
21Uruguay71
22Estonia70
23France69
24Bahamas66
24Chile66
24United Arab Emirates66
27Bhutan65
28Israel64
29Poland62
29Portugal62
31Barbados61
31Taiwan61
31Qatar61
31Slovenia61
35Saint Lucia60
35Saint Vincent and The Grenadines60
35Botswana60
38Dominica59
38Cape Verde59
38Lithuania59
41Costa Rica58
41Brunei58
41Spain58
44Georgia57
44Latvia57
46Grenada56
47Cyprus55
47Czech Republic55
47Malta55
50Mauritius54
50Rwanda54
52Korea (South)53
53Namibia52
54Slovakia51
55Malaysia49
55Croatia49
57Jordan48
57Hungary48
57Romania48
60Cuba47
60Italy47
62Saudi Arabia46
62Sao Tome and Principe46
64Suriname45
64Montenegro45
64Oman45
64Senegal45
64South Africa45
69Greece44
70Bahrain43
70Ghana43
72Solomon Islands42
72Serbia42
72Burkina Faso42
75Turkey41
75Kuwait41
75Tunisia41
75Bulgaria41
79Brazil40
79China40
79India40
79Belarus40
83Jamaica39
83Albania39
83Bosnia and Herzegovina39
83Lesotho39
87Panama38
87Mongolia38
87Zambia38
90Colombia37
90Indonesia37
90The FYR of Macedonia37
90Morocco37
90Liberia37
95Argentina36
95El Salvador36
95Maldives36
95Sri Lanka36
95Kosovo36
95Benin36
101Peru35
101Trinidad and Tobago35
101Philippines35
101Thailand35
101Timor-Leste35
101Gabon35
101Niger35
108Guyana34
108Algeria34
108Egypt34
108Côte d'Ivoire34
108Ethiopia34
113Bolivia33
113Vietnam33
113Armenia33
116Pakistan32
116Mali32
116Tanzania32
116Togo32
120Dominican Republic31
120Ecuador31
120Malawi31
123Honduras30
123Mexico30
123Paraguay30
123Laos30
123Azerbaijan30
123Moldova30
123Djibouti30
123Sierra Leone30
131Nepal29
131Kazakhstan29
131Russia29
131Ukraine29
131Iran29
136Guatemala28
136Myanmar28
136Papua New Guinea28
136Kyrgyzstan28
136Lebanon28
136Nigeria28
142Guinea27
142Mauritania27
142Mozambique27
145Nicaragua26
145Bangladesh26
145Cameroon26
145Gambia26
145Kenya26
145Madagascar26
151Tajikistan25
151Uganda25
153Comoros24
154Turkmenistan22
154Zimbabwe22
156Cambodia21
156Uzbekistan21
156The Democratic Republic of Congo21
159Haiti20
159Burundi20
159Central African Republic20
159Chad20
159Republic of Congo20
164Angola18
164Eritrea18
166Venezuela17
166Iraq17
168Guinea-Bissau16
169Afghanistan15
170Libya14
170Yemen14
170Sudan14
173Syria13
174Korea (North)12
175South Sudan11
176Somalia10