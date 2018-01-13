Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster sustained a nasty looking injury and was stretchered off during a Premier League 2 fixture between the Reds Under-23 side and the Manchester City reserves on Friday (12 January).

The Merseyside club lost the fixture 3-2, but the injury occurred during first-half injury time when Brewster jumped in the air to challenge for an aerial ball.

The 17-year-old Liverpool forward landed awkwardly and was apparently clutching his leg in agony. The referee stopped play and beckoned to the medical staff, who stretchered Brewster off the pitch while administering oxygen.

Brewster is regarded as one of the brightest prospects not only at Liverpool, but also around the country after he shone in the England U17's World Cup winning campaign. The Reds forward was the top scorer in the tournament as the young Lions lifted the cup and everyone at Liverpool will be hoping that the injury is not as serious as it looks.

Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley remains hopeful that the injury is not bad but admitted after the game that they are fearing the worst. The reserves coach, however, refused to speculate on the nature of the injury preferring to wait for the official diagnosis to arrive from the hospital.

"It's not looking good. He fell awkwardly and it's down towards the bottom near his ankle," Critchley said after the game, as quoted on Liverpool's official site.

"He will be going to hospital. I don't want to speculate too much but he's in a lot of pain and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks, but we fear the worst a little bit at the moment," the Reds reserves coach added.

According to the Daily Mail, Brewster's injury was not the only one of the night as City starlet Benjamin Garre also required oxygen before he was loaded on a stretcher following a collision with Liverpool star Harry Wilson.