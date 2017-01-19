Highly rated 19-year-old winger Riccardo Orsolini has arrived in Turin ahead of his expected Juventus move.

The Ascoli midfielder, who is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to the Seria A champions, expects the deal to be finalised in the coming days after an agreement was struck between the two clubs.

The pacy, left-footed right-winger, was pictured arriving at Juve's medical centre early Thursday morning (19 January).

Ascoli director Ivan Lanni stated last week that they expected the deal with La Vecchia Signora to go through, with Orsolini set to be loaned back for the remainder of the season.

"An agreement has been reached with Juventus," he told PicenoTime.

"We couldn't say much, but there's always been a desire to close things out with Juve."

Orsolini, who has scored one goal in three appearances for the Italian under-20 side, was the toast of social media recently for this tremendous piece of blood-twisting skill.