FC Basel will turn to former Premier League flop Ricky van Wolfswinkel to leave an early dent on Manchester United's Champions League hopes with midfielder Serey Dié set to miss the clash at Old Trafford.

Van Wolfswinkel arrived on these shores in 2013 after Norwich City paid Sporting CP €10m for his services. The Dutchman scored on his debut for the Canaries, but failed to find the back of the net again during a miserable campaign at Carrow Road.

The striker, now 28, struggled to rediscover his scoring touch during loan spells at Saint-Etienne and Real Betis, but when Vitesse Arnhem struck a deal with Norwich last year to bring him back to Netherlands, he thrived back in his homeland, finishing the season with 20 goals.

That form prompted a move to Switzerland where van Wolfswinkel has repaid Basel's faith with seven goals in seven Super League matches and will lead his side's attack on Tuesday (12 September) as the Swiss champions look to inflict more Champions League misery on United.

"We face a very strong opponent, but we are confident that we have the ability to take one or even three points back home," Basel captain Marek Suchy said at a press conference on Monday. "Ricky van Wolfswinkel is a very good striker, he is our number one up front and I hope we will be able to score some goals tomorrow."

Head coach Raphael Wicky reiterated those sentiments and believes the Norwich flop can score in the Champions League this term. "Ricky is a great striker, and a fantastic person on and off the pitch." He added: "It is a good group with difficult opposition. We see Manchester United as group favourites."

32-year-old Dié meanwhile will miss out after picking up a knock in the 2-1 defeat to Lausanne on Saturday.

Basel famously dumped United out of the 2011-12 Champions League campaign in the group stages, beating Sir Alex Ferguson's side 2-1 in Switzerland to ensure they finished third.