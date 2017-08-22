Love Island star Montana Brown clearly isn't embarrassed about her reported crush on Jason Derulo. In good humour, the ITV2 star brushed off the romance rumours with a bikini photo on Instagram with a cheeky caption referencing one of Derulo's songs.

Montana, 21, was among the celebrities mingling backstage at V Festival in Chelmsford on 20 August where Jason Derulo was performing. Reports claimed the former Bournemouth University student has a "huge crush" on the Ridin' Solo singer and even tried to get to the side of the stage so they could meet although they failed to get acquainted.

Responding to the rumours, Montana stripped off to her bikini and wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her incredibly toned abs. In the caption, Montana confirmed her single status while also seizing the opportunity to plug her endorsement deal with online clothing store Pretty Little Thing, quipping: "Ridin' Solo with my @prettylittlething bikini," along with a wink emoji.

Montana's impressive physique should come as no surprise given the reality star has been hard at work in the gym with a personal trainer and documenting her fitness journey on social media.

The photo comes after an insider told The Sun that Montana was keen to pursue her crush on Derulo, 27, revealing: "Montana has a huge crush on Jason and when she found out he was performing, she planned to do everything she could to meet him.

"She told all her mates she was going to try and catch his eye and even tried to sneak up onto the stage. Unfortunately she didn't get close to him but really, Jason is missing out. Montana is gorgeous. She's not given up on meeting him though so watch this space."

Derulo split from model Daphne Joy in May 2016 but revealed he has a new girlfriend in March 2017. Coyly sharing a few details about his latest relationship, the Talk Dirty singer told Page Six: "I'm not single. I'm keeping it on the low. I've been trying to. I'm trying to do it different this time because every other time, it didn't work."

Montana is back on the singles market after splitting from her boyfriend and Love Island co-star Alex Beattie earlier in August. Despite being one of the villa's most loved-up couples, the pair admitted they were struggling to make their relationship work after the show.

Informing her Twitter followers of the break-up, Montana announced: "Alex and I have decided to split. Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn't been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him."