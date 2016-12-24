Rihanna and Chris Brown's relationship may have ended long ago but it appears she still has a soft corner for her ex-beau. After rumour reports of the R&B artist having found love again with Krista Santiago emerged, the Barbadian singer apparently got in touch with her on-off boyfriend.

Hollywood Life reported that the Unapologetic hitmaker happened to listen to Alicia Keys' 2001 hit number Fallin and apparently thought of the warm moments she spent with Brown during the heydays of their romance and sent the song's YouTube link to Brown.

"Rihanna had a weak moment last night (Dec. 22). It made her reflect on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday. She sent Chris the YouTube link to Alicia Keys' 'Fallin.' The words Alicia sang just got to Rihanna," a source told Hollywood Life.

The Anti album hitmaker and the Royalty singer have had years of an on-off relationship. They first broke up after the 27-year-old singer was involved in incidents of domestic violence against Rihanna in 2009. In 2012, rumours started swirling that they were dating again. They have continued to maintain an amicable relationship post their break up.

The lyrics of the Alicia Key song are about a woman falling in and out of love, which is sort of Rihanna and Chris' story. "[The song] made her reflect on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday. She hates the fact she and Chris kept falling in and out of love in the past. She never loved someone the way that she loved her some Breezy! Guess it's the holidays that's got her in her feelings."

The Loyal singer dated American actress Karrueche Tran for a brief period but broke off after announcing his daughter Royalty to the world. He is reportedly in love again and his former flame Rihanna is "genuinely happy" for him.

"Rihanna's not really involved in Chris [Brown]'s life much, but to hear he's got a new girlfriend is cool and she's genuinely happy for him. It's the holidays and everyone deserves to be loved now more than ever," a source told the website.