Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a night of boxing at Walsall Town Hall descended into chaos when rioting erupted during the ninth round of a main event fight for the IBF Youth Lightweight Title between Luke Paddock and Myron Mills.

Chairs and glasses were thrown during the bill-topping title fight, with the trouble later spilling outside the building where two people were injured. Commentator Adam Harper described the events, which started around 11:30pm.

"I am still trying to understand how someone can take a knife to a boxing show with the intention of using it," the TV commentator for the Black Country Boxing promotion, told Birmingham Mail.

"Who the hell takes a knife to a boxing show?".

Detectives from West Midlands Police said in a statement that an investigation has been launched after "disorder" broke out at the event.

A 19-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition at hospital.

Another man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officers have cordoned off the area so forensic evidence can be gathered. Police are eager for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins said: "This was a large scale disorder which has resulted in a teenager receiving life threatening injuries. The event was attended by several hundred people and we are trawling CCTV to identify those involved.

"We are in the early stages of our enquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us to come forward."

A second show scheduled to take place tonight (16 October) has been cancelled by promoters.

The moments the rioting started was captured by a fan who was livestreaming the event on Facebook.

The night of boxing included up-and-comer Jordan Clayton, one of the faces of Birmingham's "Boxers Against Blades", a program promoted by numerous fighters to combat knife crime, specifically at boxing events.

Based in the West Midlands, Boxers Against Blades was started after a spate of stabbings earlier this summer. Local boxers including Frankie Gavin and Matt Macklin have supported the initiative.

Clayton dedicated his fight against Nathan Hardy - which ended in a draw - to Callum Lees, who was stabbed to death in August. "Thanks to Callum for watching over me tonight RIP bro," he said.