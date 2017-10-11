A knifeman is on the loose after a teenage boy was stabbed on a busy high street in west London.

Authorities received a report of a stabbing on Kings Road in Chelsea shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday (10 October), the Evening Standard reported.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, a Met Police spokesperson said. The boy was taken into theatre.

Police were awaiting an update on his condition with a Met Police spokesman telling the Express: "He is still being treated in hospital."

Police closed off Kings Road between Beaufort Street and Edith Grove. Photos from the scene show police cars and officers lining the busy street and blocking off the pavement with tape.

The attack was described as a "massive, horrible incident" by a witness on Twitter. "Omg. There has been a massive, horrible incident in Chelsea down the kingsrd Violence related," the Twitter user wrote, along with some images.

No arrests have been made.

According to the Evening Standard, the incident happened hours after another man in his 20s was stabbed earlier in the day south west London. The man was found with stab wounds by police at Wandsworth Road and taken to hospital.

The victim was assessed and found to not be in a life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made in the separate incident.