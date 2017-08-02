Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Robbie Keane is set to agree on a deal with the Indian Super League (ISL) winners Atletico de Kolkata before the end of the next week, IBTimes UK understands.

The 37-year-old is a free agent as he announced his decision to leave LA Galaxy after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side expired in November 2016. He is without a club now and has already received several offers from Europe and Asia.

Atletico de Kolkata's league rivals Kerala Blasters are also believed to be in the race for his signature. In addition to this, his former manager Harry Redknapp is also believed to be interested in signing him for the Championship side Birmingham City.

Earlier in March, the former Leeds United, Inter Milan and West Ham United man admitted that he will decide his future in the summer as he plans to continue playing for "another few years."

"I'll wait for the summer and see what happens. I'm tempted to play on for another few years," Keane explained, as quoted by the Dublin Live.

Teddy Sheringham was appointed as Atletico de Kolkata's new manager for the new season. Keane has made a decision on his future and is expected to reunite with the former Manchester United and Tottenham striker at the Kolkata-based outfit.

Keane and Sheringham spent the 2002/03 season in the Premier League at White Hart Lane. This has convinced the Republic of Ireland legend to snub advances from Birmingham and the Blasters in order to join Atletico de Kolkata.