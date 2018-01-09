Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane will not leave Indian Super League side, ATK and return to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window, IBTimes UK understands.

The 37-year-old spent one season with the Wanderers' academy before being promoted to the first team in 1997. He spent two seasons at the Molineux Stadium before joining Coventry City in 1999.

Keane was signed by the Kolkata-based club in India for the 2017/18 season of the ISL. ATK are managed by former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham for the fourth edition of the domestic football league in the south Asian country.

Keane left Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in 2016 and was a free agent before his move to India. IBTimes UK earlier revealed that Keane will join ATK for this campaign before his proposed move to the ISL. He has featured five times in the ongoing campaign and scored two goals in the process.

Recent reports suggested the ex-Republic of Ireland international is a transfer target for his former club Wolves in the mid-season transfer window. IBTimes UK can now reveal the striker will continue with his current employers and has ruled out any chances of rejoining his former club.

Keane recently started in his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC on 7 January.

ATK assistant coach refused to discuss the speculation surrounding the striker's future. When asked in the post-match press conference if Keane will be allowed to leave ATK this month, Sheringham said: "We want to keep Robbie here. He is a fantastic player and great leader for the team. I want him to be there."

Meanwhile, Wolves signed Rafa Mir from Valencia on 4 January. The striker rejected multiple approaches from Real Madrid before joining the Championship side, where he signed a four-and-a-half year deal.