Robbie Williams has thrown Gary Barlow's carefully planned Let It Shine final into jeopardy after pulling out as a guest judge at the final hour due to sickness.

The 43 year-old Angels hitmaker had been due to join Barlow on the judging panel of the BBC One show tonight, but due to an unspecified "ailment" will no longer be doing so.

Comedian Peter Kay will now fill in for Ayda Field's husband on the panel.

Confusingly, Robbie is still expected to perform with Barlow and his former Take That bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen during the live spectacular.

A message on the BBC One Twitter account said: "Peter Kay to step in for Robbie as guest judge on tomorrow's #LetItShine. Robbie will still perform with Take That!"

Clarifying the situation further, a statement on the BBC website read: "As previously announced, Robbie Williams will reunite with Take That for a special performance for the Let It Shine live final.

"Sadly due to an ailment he is unable to continue with the role of guest judge and we wish Robbie a very speedy recovery."

Speaking previously about the show, Robbie said: "I'm looking forward to being back with Gary, Mark and Howard on Let It Shine and am excited to be a guest judge for the very special final."

Robbie took a break from the boyband on a number of occasions in 1990, 2009 and again in 2014.

He went on to forge a successful solo career which has seen him release 11 albums and perform to sell-out crowds across the globe.

Earlier this week saw Robbie pick up the Brit Icon gong at this year's Brit Awards.

The coveted nod has only ever been awarded to two other artists to-date – Sir Elton John and David Bowie.

His encore at the star-studded bash was marred with technical difficulties when his microphone failed to work.

Despite previous speculation that it would be a full Take That reunion, one-time fifth member Jason Orange – who quit the group in 2014 – will not appear.

The Let It Shine final airs tonight (February 25) at 6.45pm on BBC One.

It will see one of the competing bands go on to star in new West End musical The Band penned by Barlow.