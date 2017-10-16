Robert Pattinson has reportedly been "talking and texting" with Katy Perry following rumours of his split with FKA Twigs. The Twilight star and the Roar singer is said to have now become "super close" even though they have known each other for some time.

According to HollywoodLife, the friendship between Kristen Stewart's former flame and the songstress could develop into something more, with Perry helping Pattinson cope with major life changes following his rumoured split with FKA Twigs.

"Rob's been talking and texting with Katy, and they've become super super close," a source told the celebrity gossip website, adding that there has always been "attraction" between the two but they have never acted on it as they were seeing other people.

"However, now they're both single, there's no stopping them from taking it to the next level, although Rob wants to make sure he's mentally in the right place before making any kind of move," the source said.

"There's no doubt that he's really into Katy, and that he fancies her like crazy, but, he's determined to not get in to some kind of rebound romance — he respects and cares about Katy way too much to risk blowing the friendship they currently have."

Pattinson and FKA Twigs "started to drift apart", with the duo "spending less and less time together". Ultimately, Pattinson is said to have called off the engagement as "they were no longer working as a couple".

"They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there," a source told The Sun.

"It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple," the source added.