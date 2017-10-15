Rita Ora has yet again set pulses racing with a jaw-dropping photo on social media.

The Your Song singer has sent her fans into a frenzy with the snap, which shows her striking a sultry pose in a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Wearing minimal makeup, the songstress is seen staring at the camera while her luscious locks are let loose in waves.

The 26-year-old has shared the picture on Instagram to announce the release date of her new song called ANYWHERE.

"Soooo excited to tell you that my new single 'ANYWHERE' comes out on 20th October!!!! you can pre order it now.... link in bio ❤️," she wrote next to the photo she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Her fans have taken to the comments section to praise the singer for her beauty.

"@ritaora been following u from 4 years pics used to get hundreds of likes now lakhs ur too cute ... Did I just said that," a fan commented, while another added, "Why are you so beautiful, the only song that I know about is your song ❤️‍♂️."

"Hey did you know that you're a queen?" a third fan asked, while another said, "That's great....got one thing to say, dunno why I miss a heartbeat whenever I see u :-)."

Talking about Ora's upcoming single, a fan said, "I hope that it be better than Your Song, cause Your Song got me feeling like I'm lol," another added, "Can't wait to hear it."

Ora, who will be hosting this year's Europe Music Awards in London on 12 November, while speaking about her upcoming single on MTV's recently relaunched TRL, said she has "never been more proud of anything" than her new track.

"I'm so excited, you know. I can't wait," she said. "I've never been more proud of anything. This single really represents the urge to break free from anything, which I think is very relevant to what we've been through this year as a city and a country."