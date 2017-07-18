Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes that Thomas Lemar is a perfect fit for the Gunners and has the right profile to slot into the team and make an impact. The midfielder has scored nine and assisted ten goals for Monaco last season in the league and has already caught the eye of a host of clubs across Europe.

The north London club have already had two bids rejected for the midfielder but according to the Mirror, Arsenal are now growing increasingly confident their next offer will get the deal done. The club believe an offer that will exceed the £45m ($58m) mark, along with a contract offer worth £100,000 ($129,560) a week, will push the deal through. However, Monaco value him at a fee closer to ($103m), which would be hard for Arsenal to match.

Pires insists that Lemar would be an astounding addition to the squad and should they be able to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez, would give their attack an impetus they lacked last season. The Gunners have already completed the signing of Alexandre Lacazette, who has been scoring goals for fun in the Ligue 1 over the past three years.

However, Arsene Wenger is looking for more attacking reinforcements but is wary of the fact that any further business shall be completed only later in the window. The Gunners have completed only two signings thus far, with Sead Kolasinac signing for the Gunners on a free transfer from Schalke.

"I love him as a player," Pires told Sky Sports. "For me, Thomas Lemar is one of the best French players there is. He can play on the left, he can play on the right, he can score goals and he can make assists."

"Lemar is the kind of player who can make a difference," added the former Invincible. "He has the right profile to play for Arsenal, definitely. I hope for him and for Arsenal that it happens."