Tall, dark and handsome - sex robot Henry is the world's first "companion" robot aimed at females.

He is six foot tall, has a six pack and costs between £8,000 and £11,000 depending on optional extras.

Henry is said to welcome his owner home in a British accent and talk about their favourite TV show or movie and tell jokes. In addition, he remembers the words to their favourite love poem or song.

Henry's silicone body is six stone and completely anatomically correct and his manhood can be made in any size or shape to order. It is topped by a robotic head that users interact with through an app on their iPad or tablet.

Matt McMullen, a 48 married father-of-five from San Diego, California, and CEO of Henry's creators Realbotix, told The Daily Mail: "Women have the same issues of loneliness as men. People call them sex dolls but mostly it's about companionship. In this world of computers people are missing out on human interaction."

Realbotix already produces the controversial 'Harmony', a female robot with dozens of interchangeable parts meaning users can alter a multitude of things such as their bum shape to their eye and hair colour.

The market for sex robots is disproportionately catered towards heterosexual men. In April of last year, The Guardian reported that RealDoll estimated 5% of their customers were women.

Innovations in sex robots have caused controversy with many arguing they undermine ideas of consent. In July last year it was reported that a rape-fantasy doll called 'Frigid Farrah' would protest to being touched and was called "reserved and shy" by creators.