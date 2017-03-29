Rocket League may one day head to Nintendo Switch, developer Psyonix's vice president Jeremy Dunham has revealed. The football-with-cars multiplayer hit is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

"Just like all the other platforms, we are evaluating it," Dunham told IGN. "We're looking to see what the technical requirements are. We're looking to see what kind of true community demand there is.

"We're looking to see how it would benefit the community as a whole. So we're still in that evaluation phase. It's definitely too early to say that it wouldn't happen, but it's also definitely too early to say that it would."

Sales of Rocket League topped 10.5 million as of March 2017, with roughly 29 million registered players. Roughly seven million players were active in February.

The game first launched for PS4 and PC in July 2015 before arriving on Xbox One in early 2016.

A Nintendo Switch version would certainly make sense given the multiplayer focus of both the game and the console, which allows for local multiplayer on the move as well as online.

"Luckily the platform's only been out for a month," added Dunham, "So we have plenty of time to look to see how it's doing and what our audience wants."

Nintendo Switch launched on 3 March and so far seems to be doing quite well. The home and handheld hybrid device broke all kinds of first week sales records for a Nintendo console and benefited greatly from celebrated launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Rocket League would be a good fit for Switch, but a major factor in Psyonix potentially bringing its game to the device will be Nintendo's planned premium online service. Nintendo has yet to detail exactly how it will work when it's introduced later this year.

