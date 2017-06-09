If we needed further proof that Kylie Jenner is dating rapper Travis Scott, then here it is.

The 19-year-old's supermodel sister Kendall, 21, showed off her Instagram prowess by posting a sunny snap of herself chilling poolside with the 25-year-old boyfriend of her little sister.

Though we've spotted Rihanna's ex Travis and Kylie canoodling at basketball matches and on the street in recent months, it must be serious if your family is getting involved.

At first glance, Travis could have been mistaken for Kendall's beau as a towel concealed his identity, but the Victoria's Secret model made sure to tag Travis in the poolside pic.

Delighting her 81.7m followers, the snap garnered thousands of comments including "he's dating Kylie" and "Travis Scott just in the pool" as the picture of the pair excited fans.

But some people were confused on whether it was Kendall who was in fact romancing the rapper and not her sibling. One user wrote: "so confused, sometime travis with kendall, sometime with kylie" as another added: "When ur taking a pic and u tell bae cover your head real quick @kendalljenner I love this pic."

As it stands, Kylie hasn't uploaded an Instagram picture with her new love interest, while Kendall hasn't shown her alleged boyfriend A$AP Rocky any social media love.

Just yesterday, Kylie and Travis were pictured looking loved up in Miami as the pair headed to shoot for DJ Khaled's latest music video. The couple have spent a lot of time together after she attended his 25th birthday party on 30 April, just a few weeks after splitting from her long-term ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Kendall's new man A$AP has always had a thing for American models, previously dating US fashion star Chanel Iman. Despite the pair supposedly first dating in April, they were pictured together in Paris last summer.