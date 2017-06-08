Kylie Jenner
She may have been trying to promote her new clothing line, but the attention on Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram snaps has been on something other than fashion...

The 19-year-old reality star was excited to unveil her latest sartorial offering of a military-inspired collection, reminiscent the Spice Girls' 1990s heyday.

The new range, which features a lot of camouflage, is available on her official website today (8 June), and who better to model the skimpy collection than body-confident Jenner herself.

But after Jenner posted a clip of herself wearing a revealing two piece onto her Instagram account, viewers had less to say about the clothes and more on her transformed physique.

One person wrote: "I really feel like she's got a boob job", as another said: "She has had a boob job for sure!!!" What hasn't she had done?"

A third added: "new body hehe" as someone else said: "Where's the clothes?"

And many of her 94.9m followers weren't too impressed with the outfit, with one user writing: "Money can't buy taste".

Business-savvy Jenner, who is the younger sister of supermodel Kendall Jenner and half-sister of Kim Kardashian, has become one of the most successful stars in her family, often eclipsing her elder siblings' success.

Thanks to her lip kits and make-up line Kylie Cosmetics, numerous business deals and personal appearances, Forbes estimated that her net worth was £14.6m in 2016.

She is ranked as the second wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, losing out only to 36-year-old Kim who has almost two decades of hard grafting behind her, who started her career as Paris Hilton's stylist in her early 20s.

Despite fans claiming Jenner has had a boob job, she continued to deny getting breast augmentation surgery, along with accusations of jaw and cheek surgery. She has, however, owned up to getting her lips done.

