Roger Federer was never truly troubled by Dusan Lajovic as he recorded another straight sets victory to book a place in the third round at Wimbledon on Centre Court.

The 35-year-old, billed by many as the tournament favourite, eventually coped well with Lajovic's early enthusiasm to take the first set on a tie break before turning on the style to quickly wrap up the second 6-3.

The final set was never in doubt either, the seven-time Wimbledon champion producing an array of stunning shots that crowds at SW19 are used to in order to clinch another comfortable victory at the All England Club.

Federer's brilliance wowed his adoring fans at Wimbledon, but the decorated champion admitted to suffering from a few jitters during the early stages of his clash with the Serbian.

"I struggled early on, I couldn't get rid of the nerves and struggled to find my rhythm. I got back into the game after that and broke him; I start to play freely," Federer told BBC Sport.

"I should feel comfortable here, and I do, but the problem is on grass if you're struggling it can take a while. I wasn't too worried. Nerves are a funny thing, sometimes you get horribly nervous and other times it's a piece of cake. I'm happy it happened in the second round."

There was quite an upset before Federer took to the stage on Centre Court. Magdalena Rybarikova came from one set down to shock third seed Karolina Pliskova. Rybarikova has barely played this season since having surgery on her knee and wrist and could not put her happiness into words after her astounding fightback.

"It was very difficult to play Karolina Pliskova, she plays very well,"Rybarikova said. "I was not so confident, I am speechless right now. It is an amazing feeling. It's special. I had two surgeries and hadn't played for seven months, it's amazing. I am so glad, it was a difficult time for me and my coach told me that something good was going to happen. This is it!

"Could I win Wimbledon? I'm not thinking about it. It will be very difficult."

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic breezed past Adam Pavlasek in straight sets to cruise through to the third round on Court One. The Serbian took a little over an hour-and-a-half to dump the Czech out of the All-England Club, and he will hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when Sam Querrey knocked him out at the same stage.

Juan Martin Del Potro did not fare as well the man he met in the semi-final at SW19. The likeable Argentinian, beset by injuries during his career, was knocked out in straight sets by Latvian Ernests Gulbis, who is currently ranked as the world number 589.