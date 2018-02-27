Roger Federer has revealed that he is not thinking about participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it is too far down the line. He said his only goal right now is to stay fit after the harrowing period he had to go through in 2016.

The Swiss ace missed more than half a year due to a knee injury, but since his return in 2017, he has not looked back, winning nine titles, including three Grand Slams – two Australian Opens and Wimbledon. His latest win at Melbourne was his sixth Australian Open title which he won by defeating Marin Cilic in the finals.

The 36-year-old then became the oldest world number one in tennis following his quarter-final victory over Robin Haase at the Rotterdam Open on 16 February, and he went on to win the title as well. He broke Andre Agassi's long-standing record – the American was 33 when he reached the summit in 2003.

However, despite all the success, an Olympic gold in the tennis singles event has escaped the Swiss legend so far. Apart from winning all the major men's singles honours on the professional tour, Federer has won two Olympic medals – a silver in the singles at the London 2012 Games and gold in the men's doubles category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The honour escaped him once again at Rio in 2016 after he had to pull out through injury. However, he is non-committal about taking part in 2020 as the event is still two years away.

It remains to be seen if Federer will look to match his archrival Rafael Nadal, who won gold in 2008 after beating Fernando Gonzalez in the finals.

"Tokyo is not in my head at all. If it happens and the moment comes, that's great. But it's not a goal that I've seen, such as the games in Rio 2016 or London 2012. After my injury, I do not want to think ahead for two-and-a-half years. But that I'll play then... could be. It would be cool again," Federer told German publication Noz.