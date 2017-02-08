Rolf Harris has been cleared of three sex offence allegations against him, with a jury failing to reach a verdict on the remaining four counts.

The disgraced entertainer, who is already in jail for a series of child abuse offences, was previously cleared of indecently assaulting a 12-year-old girl during the trial at London's Southwark Crown Court.

A jury has now found him not guilty of three counts of indecent assault during the same trial, with no verdict given on four others.

In total, Harris was accused of six counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault against seven females aged between 12 and the oldest aged 42.

Prosecutors will decide if it is in the interests of justice for Harris to face a retrial on the remaining charges. The claims against Harris were said to have taken between 1971 and 2004.

Harris, who denied the charges, did not give evidence during the three-week trial after claiming he would not have much to add as could not remember details about any of the incidents.

The 86-year-old is currently serving a five year and nine month sentence after being found guilty of 22 counts of indecent assault against victims as young as seven in a 2014 trial.