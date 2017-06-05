Roma owner James Pallotta insists there is no agreement in place with Liverpool over Mohamed Salah.

Salah, 24, has emerged as Liverpool's second summer transfer target following the acquisition of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea last week. The Egypt international is coming off the back of a fine season in the Italian capital where he scored 19 goals and provided another 15 in all competitions as the Giallorossi sealed their return to the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp is now eager to add him to his versatile forward line on Merseyside.

Salah came close to joining Liverpool in 2014, only for Chelsea to swoop in and sign him from Swiss side FC Basel instead.

The Guardian are among the outlets now reporting that the Reds are close to signing the forward at the second time of asking. The reports suggest Liverpool are close to agreeing a £35m ($45m) deal having already seen an initial offer of £28m rejected a few days ago.

But while Pallotta admits there have been bids for Roma players since their season ended, he insists no-one is on the verge of leaving.

"For now there is nothing," he told Sirius XM Radio, as reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. "They continue to make offers for many of our players. If this is the case, three or four of our best players could leave.

"We will see, but to improve we need four or five reinforcements because of the amount of injuries we had, especially in defence."

Salah spent just a year at Chelsea before initially joining Fiorentina as part of the deal that saw Juan Cuadrado move to Stamford Bridge. The Egyptian turned down the chance to join La Viola permanently and instead opted for Roma on another loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer.

After he was named the club's player of the season during his maiden campaign, Salah signed for Roma on a permanent deal for a reported €15m.